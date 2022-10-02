SNS Financial Group LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $609,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $73.48. 4,024,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,871. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.