SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,972,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

