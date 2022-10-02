SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 476 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $168.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.