SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IJR traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $87.19. 5,549,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
