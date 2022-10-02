SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.55 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $288,976.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

