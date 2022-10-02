SparkPoint Fuel Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $272,973.00 and $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004636 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.01607778 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031098 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

