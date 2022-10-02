Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DALXF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

DALXF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

