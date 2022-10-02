SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.38% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

