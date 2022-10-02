SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stake Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

GXC opened at $70.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

