SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.50. 883,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

