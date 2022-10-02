Sperax Trading 38% Lower This Week (SPA)

Sperax (SPA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sperax has traded down 38% against the dollar. Sperax has a market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $630,692.00 worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sperax

Sperax’s genesis date was March 24th, 2020. Sperax’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax. Sperax’s official website is sperax.io.

Buying and Selling Sperax

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system.”

