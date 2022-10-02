Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2264 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $114.80.
