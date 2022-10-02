Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2264 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $114.80.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

