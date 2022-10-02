Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 78.3% in the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 145.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.30. 1,859,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,815. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $305.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

