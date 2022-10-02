SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 320

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.00.

SSP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

