StaFi (FIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $988,151.00

StaFi (FIS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00087387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007717 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000167 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

