Standard Protocol (STND) Hits 1-Day Volume of $89,943.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070108 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10717806 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 94,600,000 coins. The official website for Standard Protocol is standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

