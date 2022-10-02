Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.
Starbucks Trading Down 2.7 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.