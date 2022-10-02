Starcoin (STC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.76 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Starcoin has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Starcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00274816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001213 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016912 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Starcoin Profile

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,288,957 coins. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

