Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Steelcase Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.33 million, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

