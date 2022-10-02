Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $2.41 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $28.13 million and $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00012610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007274 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010340 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,657,558 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

