Stifel Nicolaus Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $35.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VFC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. V.F. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 800.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 350,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

