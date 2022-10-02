StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 7.3 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

