StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

GEOS opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geospace Technologies

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 8,200 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691. Insiders own 4.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

