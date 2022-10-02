StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.