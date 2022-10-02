StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
Lannett stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.03.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
