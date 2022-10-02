StockNews.com Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Sell

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

