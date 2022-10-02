StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 4.3 %
POLA opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polar Power (POLA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.