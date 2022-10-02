StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average is $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Sanderson Farms

About Sanderson Farms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 352.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

