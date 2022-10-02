StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average is $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of Sanderson Farms
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
