StockNews.com Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.08.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

