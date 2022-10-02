StockNews.com Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.15.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.
