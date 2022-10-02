StockNews.com Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 779,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 732,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 453.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 659,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after buying an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

