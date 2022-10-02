Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,333,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,393. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

