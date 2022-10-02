Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.28% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLU. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of VLU stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. 64,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,938. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $125.88 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35.

