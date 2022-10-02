Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 8.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 357.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

UFEB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 240,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

