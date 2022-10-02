Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,777 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 2,004,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,641. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

