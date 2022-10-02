Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

