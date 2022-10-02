Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,999 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,999 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,793.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 371,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 190,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,104,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,114. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

