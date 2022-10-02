Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42,173 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,173 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining makes up 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,868 shares of company stock worth $260,318. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

