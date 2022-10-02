Successful Portfolios LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.