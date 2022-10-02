Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $273,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.