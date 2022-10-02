Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SCHD opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

