Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 62,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,661,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 0.5 %

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

