Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 203 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 914.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

