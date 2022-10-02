Successful Portfolios LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

