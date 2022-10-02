Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

