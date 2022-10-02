Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 551 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.07. 10,641,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,215,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.