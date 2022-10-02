Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,090,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,571. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

