Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 51,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.35. 2,205,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,455. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.08 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

