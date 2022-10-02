Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.