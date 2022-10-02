Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UPS traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $161.54. 2,823,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,373. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.60.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

