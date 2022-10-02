Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,294,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.