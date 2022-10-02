Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.4% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 184,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,176,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

